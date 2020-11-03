Robbie Skinner has come a looong way from covering tunes by the likes of Panic! At The Disco, Elliot Smith and The Libertines as a budding musician. Earlier this year the DIYouTube scene-starter released ‘Sleepyhead’, Cavetown‘s major label debut, and, before the world shut down, had been set to support The 1975 at their since-cancelled Finsbury Park show in London.

The show must go on…line, so we checked in with Robbie over Zoom recently for a special Cavetown performance of ‘Snail’ and ‘Things That Make It Warm’ from ‘Sleepyhead’ for NME‘s Home Sessions.

As you can see in the above performance video, Robbie is most at home when, well, playing or working on music at home in London. “I love it,” Robbie told NME recently about this preference for WFH. “I tried working with a couple of producers in the past and it was just boring.

“I really love my own space, I love having the freedom to do what I want and I don’t think I’d want to change that anytime soon.”

For more NME Home Sessions, check out an exclusive performance from PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn, Jords’ flawless set from the studio, L Devine stripping back her latest songs and Holly Humberstone playing tunes from her excellent new EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.