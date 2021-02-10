Videos ‘CD Projekt Red’ servers breached by hackers, held to ransom The makers of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ have had their servers attacked, and a ransom note left, with hackers claiming they will release confidential material if their demands are not met By Adam Cook 10th February 2021 Watch More In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless Videos EA may be deciding the future of ‘Anthem Next’ very soon Videos ‘CD Projekt Red’ servers breached by hackers, held to ransom Videos ‘Terraria’ for Google Stadia has been cancelled for a very strange reason Friends Like These NME Friends Like These: G-Eazy x Goody Grace In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with jxdn