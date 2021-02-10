Videos

‘CD Projekt Red’ servers breached by hackers, held to ransom

The makers of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’ have had their servers attacked, and a ransom note left, with hackers claiming they will release confidential material if their demands are not met

By Adam Cook

