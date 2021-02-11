Videos

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ | CD Projekt Red reveals all weapons

The developer behind ‘The Witcher’ series has dropped details on the weapons you'll get to play with in the huge open-world playground of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

By Adam Cook

