Declan McKenna‘s second album ‘Zeros’, released earlier this month, is a glam-rock spectacle. Inspired by the likes of David Bowie and T. Rex, in his recent NME cover feature he explained these influences, saying: “the glam-rock era was just full of life.”

“I’m fascinated by the clothes that musicians of that era could get away with wearing, and the concepts of space and time that were invariant to the music of the 1970s. The energy! The freedom! The inspiration!”

The results are ambitious and intriguing, fusing weighty subject matter with glittering choruses and sci-fi flourishes.

For this week’s NME Home Sessions McKenna joins us from home to perform stripped back versions of ‘Twice Your Size’ and ‘Rapture’ from his latest record. You can watch both songs in the video above.

