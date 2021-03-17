Videos

‘Fall Guys’ season 4 is coming next week, is getting an ‘Among Us’ crossover

‘Fall Guys’ continues to go from strength to strength and season four have been surprise announced, coming next week, and will contain an ‘Among Us’ crossover.

By Adam Cook
Fall Guys Season 4
Fall Guys. Credit: Mediatonic

