Videos

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ coming to PS5 next week with extra features

The long awaited PlayStation 5 version of ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ has been dated, and we now know some of the extra features that will be included as part of the new-console edition of the game.

By Adam Cook

Watch More

Videos

It looks like acclaimed indie game ‘Hades’ is finally coming to PlayStation

Videos

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ coming to PS5 next week with extra features

Features

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Jayda G

Videos

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been referenced yet again

Videos

You can learn more about the next ‘FIFA’, ‘Dragon Age’, and ‘Skate’ this July

Videos

Blizzard will finally show ‘Overwatch 2’ gameplay next week