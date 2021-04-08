Videos

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back to Game Pass as part of April’s additions

While the first few games announced that are being added to Xbox Game Pass in April aren’t the best ones we’ve ever seen, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back, which will please many.

By Adam Cook
GTA V
GTA V. Credit: Rockstar Games

Watch More

Videos

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ having an alpha weekend, here’s all the details

In Conversation

Serj Tankian: “I think the whole world felt some relief that Trump was gone”

Videos

A former PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Videos

‘Super Meat Boy’ co-creator says he’ll never work on the series again

Videos

PlayStation Now getting major boost via ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ and more

00:07:33
Home Sessions

Watch Skegss play ‘Running from Nothing’ and ‘Fade Away’ for NME Home Sessions