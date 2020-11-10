Alt-pop duo APRE’s new mini-album ‘Always In My Head’ is a welcome dose of escapism at the moment. Released last week, the fizzing collection of sugary tunes are a welcome tonic to the weird state of the world in 2020.

The band explain that the collection is “a message of escapism. It poses the question ‘what’s life really worth?’ ‘Why do we fixate on pleasing other people constantly?’ We all need to get out our own heads a little more.”

Case in point: the effervescent ‘I Know I’ll Find It’ – a hopeful cut of woozy synths and stomping beats that evoke recent Coldplay records. “‘I Know I’ll Find It’ is a message of hope to anyone that feels like giving up,” the band elaborate. “Whatever is thrown at you through this complicated life, there is hope for everyone. We will get through this mess together, it’s all about unity.”

For this week’s NME Home Sessions, APRE join us from home for a stripped back rendition of ‘I Know I’ll Find It’ – as well as two more cuts from their new release, ‘Grab My Hand’ and ‘Is That Really What You Live For?’ – exclusively for NME. Watch the full set above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out an exclusive performance from PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn, Anna of the North sharing songs from her new EP ‘Believe’, Declan McKenna stripping back songs from his second album ‘Zeros‘ and Cavetown joining us from home.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including big names and rising stars.