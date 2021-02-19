For the latest in NME‘s Home Sessions we’re joined by Ela Minus, who performs cuts from her stellar debut album ‘Acts of Rebellion’ from her home studio.

The multi-instrumentalist’s first record, released last year, got the five-star treatment here at NME, described as an: “innovative debut album fuses urgent anthems with meditative moments to soundtrack the momentum of change”.

For Ela’s session she performs the diaristic ‘dominique’, a song that depicts her experience creating the record in solitude. Fusing trickling synths and crisp beats with Ela’s candid lyrics (“Today I woke up at 7PM/My brain feels like it’s going to break/I haven’t seen anyone in a couple of days”), it’s utterly brilliant.

You can watch Ela’s full performance of ‘dominique’ alongside ‘they told us it was hard, but they were wrong.’ above.

