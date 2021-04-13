For this week’s NME Home Sessions we’re joined by Genesis Owusu. The Canberran artist strips things back for NME with an acoustic performance of tunes from his recent album ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

Released in early March, NME called his debut album “a transcendent conceptual opus”. The record tackles significant topics like race and identity, coupling Owusu’s impressive lyricism with boundary pushing avant-funk. In a four-star review, NME said: “Owusu has delivered a riveting album that underscores the power of self-knowledge, perspective and art – one that should be cranked loud.”

Here, in a stripped-back space, and riffing off companion Kirin J Callinan – who brandishes a fierce acoustic guitar and cowboy hat combination – Owusu gives a soulful and attitude-driven performance.

You can watch Genesis Owusu’s full performance of ‘Don’t Need You’ and ‘Drown’ for NME Home Sessions above.

