Watch iann dior play ‘Flowers’ and ‘Holding On’ for NME Home Sessions

For the first NME Home Sessions of the year we’re joined by iann dior. The Puerto Rican-born rapper – who’s currently topping the US Billboard 100 charts with 24kGoldn collaboration ‘Mood’ – strips back his tunes for the occasion, playing songs from his debut album ‘Industry Plant’ (released at the end of 2019) alongside more recent cuts.

Speaking to NME last year, he discussed ‘Industry Park’ saying: “I love that project. I think that, from the name to the music, it was a statement because everybody around me was calling me an industry plant, and that I wasn’t a real artist. ‘I wasn’t this, I wasn’t that’. Well, let me put it in your face. And after that, listen to the music. If it’s good music, great.”

Watch iann dior’s full performance of ‘Flowers’ and ‘Holding On’ above.

