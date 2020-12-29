Closing out a year filled with amazing, stripped back performances, for the final NME Home Sessions of the year we’re joined by Stephanie Poetri, from her bedroom in Jakarta.

Set to release her EP ‘AM : PM’ in the new year, for her Home Session Stephanie plays her latest single ‘Selfish’, a song she’s explained is about “contemplating and battling with yourself about whether you have the right to be selfish in this new relationship not relationship, when you have someone but you don’t really, and just working through all of those extremely complicated feelings”.

Watch the full performance above, where Stephanie also performs her breakout hit ‘I Love You 3000’.

