For the latest instalment of NME Home Sessions we’ve got an exclusive performance from Tayo Sound.

Fresh from releasing his ‘Runaway’ EP last month – a five-track collection of woozy earworms that couple hypnotic production with diaristic lyrics – the Reading-based songwriter joins us from his bedroom to share stripped-back acoustic versions of his alt-pop tunes.

Talking about his recent release, Tayo explains: “The whole record is about first relationships and the emotions that everyone goes through whether they’re good or bad.”

And title-track “‘Runaway’ is about being in something that isn’t good for either one of you and how sometimes it’s just hard to let go. Ultimately, you’re both chasing something that’s not worth being chased. I’ve been making this EP for two years now and I’m super excited to get it out and it feels like the perfect way to wrap up the first chapter of my career and start the year off with a bang(er).”

You can watch Tayo Sound’s full NME Home Sessions, where he performs ‘Runaway’, ‘Cold Feet’ and ‘Ruby Red’, above.

For more NME Home Sessions, you can check out an exclusive performance from Claud, Kara Marni joining us for a stripped back session from her garden shed studio, Stephanie Poetri performing from her bedroom in Jakarta and iann dior strip back ‘Flowers’ and ‘Holding On’ from the studio.

Check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.