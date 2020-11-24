For this week’s NME Home Sessions, Tim Burgess joins us from… well, not his actual home, but a place that will be similarly close to many people’s hearts.

Unable to convene his whole band together in his house, Tim is instead performing from Manchester’s Deaf Institute, a venue he says feels “a bit like home”. Recorded in-between the two lockdowns, this rousing three-song session will briefly fill the aching hole left by a lack of gigs this year.

Tim’s NME Home Sessions performance sees him treat us to renditions of ‘Empathy For The Devil’ (from his recent fifth studio album ‘I Love The New Sky’), ‘The Ascent Of The Ascended’ (taken from his upcoming EP) and The Charlatans classic ‘The Only One I Know’.

