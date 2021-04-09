Videos

It looks like ‘Deadly Premonition 2’ is coming to PC this year

It’s an accidental announcement, but it seems like the follow up to the cult classic ‘Deadly Premonition’, which is currently exclusive to Nintendo Switch, is actually coming to PC.

By Adam Cook
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In DIsguise
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In DIsguise. Credit: Now Productions

Watch More

Videos

New ‘Resident Evil’ multiplayer game ‘Re:Verse’ beta available for free right now

Videos

‘Mario 35’ replaced with ‘Pac-Man 99’, which is free and out now

Videos

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ gives away in-game freebies to celebrate sales milestone

Videos

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back to Game Pass as part of April’s additions

Videos

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ having an alpha weekend, here’s all the details

In Conversation

Serj Tankian: “I think the whole world felt some relief that Trump was gone”