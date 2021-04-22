Videos

Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after nearly 20 years as director

The face of Overwatch is changing, as the man who has been a game director at Blizzard for nearly 20 years is walking away. That’s right, Jeff Kaplan is leaving the company.

By Adam Cook

