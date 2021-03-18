Videos

Legendary developer Jade Raymond joins Sony to start new studio

One of the main names behind games like ‘Assassin’s Creed II’ and ‘Watch Dogs’ has joined Sony to create a brand new studio.

By Adam Cook
Jade Raymond Joins Sony

