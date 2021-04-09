Videos

‘Mario 35’ replaced with ‘Pac-Man 99’, which is free and out now

We all knew that ‘Mario 35’ was going away, but nobody saw this coming, as it’s been replaced with another battle royale style game. This time it’s ‘Pac-Man’.

By Adam Cook
Pac-Man 99
Pac-Man 99. Credit: Bandai Namco

