Videos

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is getting a FREE next-gen upgrade this March

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics has announced full details of the free next-gen upgrade for ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ owners, while there’s also some new content and a new character coming on the same date

By Adam Cook

Watch More

Friends Like These

NME Friends Like These: Georgia x Declan McKenna

Videos

‘Dirt 5’, ‘Elite Dangerous’, ‘Pillars of Eternity II’, and more coming to Game Pass

Videos

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is getting a FREE next-gen upgrade this March

00:08:54
Home Sessions

Watch UPSAHL play ‘Drugs’, ‘People I Don’t Like’ and ‘12345SEX’ for NME Home Sessions

Music Interviews

Watch Pale Waves’ track-by-track guide to ‘Who Am I?’

Videos

‘Tales From The Borderlands’ is making a comeback after over a year away