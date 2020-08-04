Watch Matilda Mann play ‘As It Is’, ‘The Fucking Best’ and ‘Robbed’ for NME Home Sessions

Matilda Mann’s new single, ‘Robbed’, is a beauty. A slowburner, it opens with ethereal whispered vocals and hushed guitar licks, gradually building as twinkling piano lines and airy backing vocals join the fray. Filled with heart-wrenching lyrics (like the poignant “You know the saying love makes you blind?/It robbed all my senses/It robbed my whole mind” – no, you’re crying), it’s a gorgeous folk-flecked pop song.

For this week’s NME Home Session the West London-based singer-songwriter joins us from home to play a stripped-back acoustic version of her latest tune, as well as previous releases ‘As It Is’, and the wry earworm ‘The Fucking Best’ (which Mann has described as “the most petty song ever”).

One for fans of Laura Marling or Maisie Peters, you can watch the entire three-track session by checking out the video above.

