Mega is preparing to share “a vulnerable exploration of my self-discovery journey” this week with the release of her debut EP, ‘Future Me’. The north London singer/songwriter is following up the early promise of her 2018 breakthrough single ‘Chariot’ with the six-track release on Friday (December 4), which Mega says provides “a raw and honest expression of what it means to love and be loved”.

Ahead of the arrival of ‘Future Me’, Mega linked up with her collaborator Ed Riches (keys) for a special stripped-back performance at Excalibur Cottage for the latest instalment in NME‘s ongoing Home Sessions series.

Mega’s Home Sessions performance saw her exclusively debut her new song ‘Way Back To You’, which features on the EP and was co-written with Maverick Sabre. She then closed with a “special edition” rendition of her best-known track ‘Chariot’ — you can check out Mega’s full performance in the above video.

