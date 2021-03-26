Videos Microsoft is testing free multiplayer for some games and features If you’re one of the people who takes part in the early access program for Xbox dashboard updates, you might be helping shape the future of how Xbox Live Gold works. By Adam Cook 26th March 2021 Watch More Videos A new ‘Rocket League’ game is coming later this year Videos Microsoft is testing free multiplayer for some games and features Videos ‘The Last of Us’ HBO Show will retell the first game’s story, but also change things Videos ‘Watch Dogs Legion’ is going free for the weekend Videos The creative director of ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ has opened her own new studio NME Radar Watch Miss Grit play ‘Talk Talk’, ‘Impostor’ & ‘Dark Side of the Party’ at NME’s Girls To The Front