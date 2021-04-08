Videos

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ gives away in-game freebies to celebrate sales milestone

To celebrate yet another massive sales milestone, Capcom is giving away some decent in-game ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ items as a freebie

By Adam Cook
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise. Credit: Capcom

Watch More

Videos

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back to Game Pass as part of April’s additions

Videos

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ having an alpha weekend, here’s all the details

In Conversation

Serj Tankian: “I think the whole world felt some relief that Trump was gone”

Videos

A former PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Videos

‘Super Meat Boy’ co-creator says he’ll never work on the series again

Videos

PlayStation Now getting major boost via ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ and more