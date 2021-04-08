Videos ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ gives away in-game freebies to celebrate sales milestone To celebrate yet another massive sales milestone, Capcom is giving away some decent in-game ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ items as a freebie By Adam Cook 8th April 2021 Monster Hunter Rise. Credit: CapcomWatch More Videos ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back to Game Pass as part of April’s additions Videos ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ having an alpha weekend, here’s all the details In Conversation Serj Tankian: “I think the whole world felt some relief that Trump was gone” Videos A former PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One Videos ‘Super Meat Boy’ co-creator says he’ll never work on the series again Videos PlayStation Now getting major boost via ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ and more