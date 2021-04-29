Videos

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ updated with new monsters

We’ve had yet another news drop from Capcom and this time it’s to announce the details of the 2.0 update for ‘Monster Hunter Rise’, as well as more info on ‘Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin’.

By Adam Cook

Watch More

Videos

‘RE:Verse’ isn’t launching with ‘Resident Evil Village’ after all

Videos

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ updated with new monsters

Videos

Your free Xbox Live Games with Gold for May have been announced

Videos

A ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” State of Play is coming this week

Videos

‘Knockout City’ will be free in Game Pass on day one

In Conversation

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Greta Van Fleet