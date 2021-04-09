Videos New ‘Resident Evil’ multiplayer game ‘Re:Verse’ beta available for free right now In the lead up to ‘Resident Evil Village’, Capcom announced another attempt at a multiplayer take on the ‘Resident Evil’ series, and it’s available to try in beta form right now, on all formats. By Adam Cook 9th April 2021 Watch More Videos ‘Mario 35’ replaced with ‘Pac-Man 99’, which is free and out now Videos ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ gives away in-game freebies to celebrate sales milestone Videos ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ is coming back to Game Pass as part of April’s additions Videos ‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ having an alpha weekend, here’s all the details In Conversation Serj Tankian: “I think the whole world felt some relief that Trump was gone” Videos A former PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One