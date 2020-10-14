Videos Ubisoft reveals ray tracing PC specs for ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ How do you make ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ look its absolute best? Ubisoft has put out info on the PC specs to make it sing with ray tracing and more. By Adam Cook 14th October 2020 Image: UbisoftWatch More Videos The creator of ‘Detroit: Become Human’ thinks Xbox may have problems Videos Sony reveals details on PS5 backwards compatibility and save games Home Sessions Watch Yung Raja rap ‘Mad Blessings’ and ‘The Dance Song’ on NME Home Sessions In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with The Driver Era Home Sessions Watch The Snuts’ Jack Cochrane play ‘That’s All It Is’ and ‘Always’ for NME Home Sessions In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Anitta