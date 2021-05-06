Royal Blood team up with PlayStation to release new track in ‘MLB The Show 21’
It’s been a while since fans of games and music got to join forces to chat about something, and it seems long gone are the days of excited discussions around what tracks would be in the new Rock Band or Guitar Hero. Indeed there was a time the latest FIFA title would have a much talked about soundtrack thanks to the EA Tracks setup, but we’ve got a collaboration now between two major players: Royal Blood and PlayStation.