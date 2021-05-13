Videos ‘Skull & Bones’ has been delayed yet again Announced four years ago during E3 2017, the pirate simulator ‘Skull & Bones’ has been delayed again, less than a year after it was last pushed back due to needing a lot more work done on it. Now, it appears it’s coming in 2022. By Adam Cook 13th May 2021 Watch More Videos You can learn more about the next ‘FIFA’, ‘Dragon Age’, and ‘Skate’ this July Videos Blizzard will finally show ‘Overwatch 2’ gameplay next week Videos Co-founder of Valve hints at something console related coming this year Videos ‘Resident Evil Village’ has already shipped over 3 million units Videos ‘Skull & Bones’ has been delayed yet again Videos There won’t be another ‘Gears of War’ game any time soon