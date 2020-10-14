Videos Sony reveals details on PS5 backwards compatibility and save games Sony has been a bit quiet recently on the PS5, letting Xbox have the limelight, but we’ve finally got info on how old games and saves will work on PS5. By Adam Cook 14th October 2020 Watch More Home Sessions Watch Yung Raja rap ‘Mad Blessings’ and ‘The Dance Song’ on NME Home Sessions In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with The Driver Era Home Sessions Watch The Snuts’ Jack Cochrane play ‘That’s All It Is’ and ‘Always’ for NME Home Sessions In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Anitta Home Sessions Watch Declan McKenna play ‘Twice Your Size’ and ‘Rapture’ for NME Home Sessions Blogs Friends Like These: Bootsy Collins and Omar Apollo