Videos

‘Super Meat Boy’ co-creator says he’ll never work on the series again

During a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ the co-creator and man behind the art design of the beloved ‘Meat Boy’ character said he will never return to the series.

By Adam Cook
Super Meat Boy
Super Meat Boy. Credit: Team Meat

Watch More

Videos

‘Super Meat Boy’ co-creator says he’ll never work on the series again

Videos

PlayStation Now getting major boost via ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ and more

00:07:33
Home Sessions

Watch Skegss play ‘Running from Nothing’ and ‘Fade Away’ for NME Home Sessions

Videos

‘The Witcher’ series is making its next-gen debut later this year

Videos

‘Fortnite’ is getting an update to look better on Nintendo Switch

Videos

Microsoft announces four more free games for April