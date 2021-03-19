Videos

Techland breaks cover on ‘Dying Light 2’, it’s still coming this year!

Fans were worried that ‘Dying Light 2’ had been cancelled, but developer Techland has finally broken cover after over a year of silence to bring us a small bit of information.

By Adam Cook
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2. Credit: Techland

