Videos Ten PlayStation games will be free in April for “Play At Home” In an attempt to make the idea that we all have to stay at home to stay safe, Sony has made ten games free for PlayStation gamers, including ‘The Witness’. By Adam Cook 19th March 2021 Watch More Videos Ten PlayStation games will be free in April for “Play At Home” Videos Techland breaks cover on ‘Dying Light 2’, it’s still coming this year! Videos ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ anniversary is coming up, and bunny day returns Videos Xbox announces incredible new run of Game Pass additions Videos Legendary developer Jade Raymond joins Sony to start new studio In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Electric Century’s Mikey Way