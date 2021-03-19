Videos

Ten PlayStation games will be free in April for “Play At Home”

In an attempt to make the idea that we all have to stay at home to stay safe, Sony has made ten games free for PlayStation gamers, including ‘The Witness’.

By Adam Cook
