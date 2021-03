Back in June 2019 when ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ was announced at Bethesda’s E3 conference, hopes were high for the game. Being developed by Tango Gameworks will always be an eyebrow raiser, because that’s the studio that made ‘The Evil Within’, and is founded by legendary survival horror game maker, Shinji Mikami. But the creative director suddenly resigned, and now we know why, and what she’s up to next.