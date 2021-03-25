Videos

‘The Last of Us’ HBO Show will retell the first game’s story, but also change things

As one of the biggest games on the last generation of consoles, Sony and Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last of Us Part II’ wowed fans the world over with intense, violent storytelling, and incredible visuals, and hopes are high that the tv-show adaptation from HBO will go some way as to matching the quality of the game’s world, but now we know for sure what the series is going to be about, and it’s going to retell the first game in the series.

By Adam Cook
The Last Of Us
The Last Of Us. Credit: Naughty Dog

Watch More

Videos

‘Watch Dogs Legion’ is going free for the weekend

Videos

The creative director of ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ has opened her own new studio

NME Radar

Watch Miss Grit play ‘Talk Talk’, ‘Impostor’ & ‘Dark Side of the Party’ at NME’s Girls To The Front

Videos

‘Resident Evil Village’ coming to Stadia with massive deal, new presentation coming soon

Videos

‘Fallout 76’ is going to get better, with more story content coming soon

Videos

‘Xbox Live’ is changing its name after 18 years