‘The Last of Us’ HBO Show will retell the first game’s story, but also change things

As one of the biggest games on the last generation of consoles, Sony and Naughty Dog’s ‘The Last of Us Part II’ wowed fans the world over with intense, violent storytelling, and incredible visuals, and hopes are high that the tv-show adaptation from HBO will go some way as to matching the quality of the game’s world, but now we know for sure what the series is going to be about, and it’s going to retell the first game in the series.