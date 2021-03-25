Videos

‘Watch Dogs Legion’ is going free for the weekend

Ubisoft is making ‘Watch Dogs Legion’ free for a weekend on PlayStation, Xbox, and even on Epic store. We’ve got the dates right here for you to get involved.

By Adam Cook
Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion. Credit: Ubisoft

