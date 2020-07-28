The Aces new album, ‘Under My Influence’ is a kaleidoscope of brilliant and bright indie-pop. Stuffed full of earworm hooks, strutting basslines and killer choruses, it’s the perfect record to soundtrack summer road trips and socially distanced barbecues with pals.

The first song on the album, ‘Daydream’, is something of an accidental quarantune. “We wrote this song far before quarantine and we didn’t how relevant it would feel today,” the band’s vocalist Cristal Ramirez explains. “It’s just about when you’re away from somebody you really love and you really miss, and you’re daydreaming about when you can see them.”

For this week’s NME Home Session Katie Henderson and Cristal Ramirez from The Aces join us from their respective homes to play ‘Daydream’ as well as ‘Cruel’ and ‘Going Home’ from the new album.

Check out the video above to watch the video.

