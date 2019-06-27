Welcome to my Neighbourhood: Spanish electronic band Delaporte give us an insider guide to Madrid ahead of Mad Cool Festival

In Welcome To My Neighbourhood, NME enlists the insider help of local artists from different countries to show us around their favourite haunts and tell us what growing up in their neighbourhood was like.

Here, Sandra Delaporte – of Spanish electro band Delaporte – takes us on a journey around Madrid, bringing us to the heart of the city’s music scene to highlight spots including Costello Club, an essential venue to check out rising bands, vinyl emporium Cuervo Store, and the site of Mad Cool – the acclaimed festival the group are set to play this year.

“The music scene in Madrid is complicated,” Sandra Delaporte tells us. “On one hand, we have the jazz music, blues music and soul. For electronic [music], there are some venues, [but] not a lot. I would like more electronic things here and concerts and more DJs coming.”

Delaporte are a Spanish/Italian electronic band formed by Sandra Delaporte and Sergio Salvi. Both have a background in Madrid’s funk, soul, R&B, and jazz scenes, before they joined together to forge their own musical path, which has drawn comparisons to Colombian electro-trop outfit Bomba Estéro as well as Jamie XX and Charli XCX.

The band are due to play Mad Cool, which takes place in Madrid from July 11-13. They’ll be joining a stellar line-up that includes The Cure, Bon Iver, Noel Gallagher, Smashing Pumpkins, Vampire Weekend, The National, Greta Van Fleet, Mogwai, Teenage Fanclub, The Twilight Sad and The 1975, Van Etten, Robyn and Years & Years.