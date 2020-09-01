Watch Willie J Healey play ‘Fashun’ and ‘Big Nothing’ for NME Home Sessions

Willie J Healey’s new album sounds like a “’70s orgy”. Speaking to NME about his new record ‘Twin Heavy’, released earlier this month, he explained that on the album “there are lots of George Harrison references but I’m a massive Neil Young fan, so that’s always there. Generally, there’s a very wide spectrum of things from that ’70s era”.

Bringing these throwback influences and meshing them with modern sounds, ‘Twin Heavy’ is a brilliantly flamboyant record.

For this week’s NME Home Session Healey plays stripped back versions of ‘Fashun’ and ‘Big Nothing’, both taken from the new record. You can watch both songs above.

