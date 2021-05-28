Videos Xbox announces E3 conference date and time, and teases games to come Microsoft has revealed exactly what time and date the company will be showing off the future of Xbox at E3 2021, and has also teased some details about what we might get to see announced. By Adam Cook 28th May 2021 Watch More Videos These are your free PlayStation Plus games for June Videos ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ is the next PlayStation game coming to PC Videos Rumours suggest Valve is making a new console similar to the Switch Videos SEGA announces fully remade version of ‘Virtua Fighter 5’ is coming soon Videos ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ can’t come back to PlayStation until Sony says so Features Friends Like These: The Struts’ Luke Spiller x Paris Jackson