Videos ‘Xbox Live’ is changing its name after 18 years Chalk this one up as the “weird news of the month” but Microsoft has quietly changed the name of the 18 year old service from ‘Xbox Live’ to something far less memorable. By Adam Cook 24th March 2021 Xbox Series X. Credit: MicrosoftWatch More Videos ‘Fallout 76’ is going to get better, with more story content coming soon Videos ‘Xbox Live’ is changing its name after 18 years Friends Like These Friends Like These: Amber Mark x Empress Of 00:27:49 In Conversation Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with dodie Friends Like These Friends Like These: Dominic Fike and Remi Wolf Videos A huge EA Play library is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC