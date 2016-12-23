Glastonbury Line Up: Who Will Headline In 2017?

So you’ve got your tickets for Glastonbury 2017. Now what? Well it’s time to get the rumour mill going about potential headliners, then. We’ve got out first headliner in Radiohead, but its certainly not going to stop us speculating who else could make their way onto next year’s Glastonbury lineup. Here are some of the possible contenders for next year’s Worthy Farm bill.

Headliners

Confirmed

Radiohead

Why they’ll be great: They haven’t headlined since 2003 and the current tour has seen them mix both old and new to widespread acclaim.

What people are saying: It’s a rumour no longer, Radiohead have been confirmed to headline the Friday evening of Glastonbury 2017.

Rumours

Guns N’ Roses

Why they’d be great: The wheels have yet to fall off Slash and Axl Rose’s reunion tour, and so far reviews of the shows have been glowing.

What the rumours say: The group are expected to follow the money, so Glasto’s smaller fee could stand in the way of the group turning Worthy Farm to ‘Paradise City’ for a night.

Odds: 4/6

Kasabian

Why they’d be great: The group have been dropping teasers of a forthcoming album for a while now and having headlined once before in 2014 they’re certainly capable of handling the huge occasion.

What the rumours say: The bookies seem pretty confident, but with the group still in hibernation we might have to wait and see how their touring schedule works next year.

Odds: 6/4.

The Stone Roses

Why they’d be great: The festival has eluded the group’s touring schedule throughout their career, but following their successful Etihad shows last summer they look to still be at top of their game.

What the rumours say: Their tour dates next June are suspiciously spaced out to accommodate a Friday night set. Early unconfirmed reports are suggesting that The Stone Roses are primed for the Sunday night headline spot. But then a chat NME had with Emily Eavis on October 20 saw her deny these rumours.

Odds: 4/1

Ed Sheeran

Why he’d be great: He’s already sold out Wembley Stadium, so festivals seem like the logical step. People said Adele couldn’t do it and look how wrong they turned out to be?

What the rumours say: He’s been approached to play according to early reports and betting has now been suspended on his chances as being named headliner number two.

Odds: 4/1

Foo Fighters

Why they’d be great: Grohl & co. know how to put on a show and you’d imagine that they’d put in an extra special performance following their 2015 cancellation.

What the rumours say: Though a hiatus was looking likely, the group have since announced several new European festival dates around Glastonbury, and will be playing in Denmark on the same weekend. Drummer Taylor Hawkins said that they’d ‘love’ to play, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Odds: 5/4

Rihanna

Why she’d be great: RiRi’s proved her headlining credentials following her triumphant V Festival headline set in 2016, so it could be a matter of when, not if.

What the rumours say: Talk about Rihanna heading to Worthy Farm has just been hopeful so far, as her current tour looks set to finish in November.

Odds: 6/1

Lady Gaga

Why she’d be great: Her new album and videos appear to show Gaga pitching herself for the slot. Not only that but Gaga’s recent Dive Bar tour seem to be showcasing her love for more traditional gigs – ideal for a Pyramid slot.

What the rumours say: It’s been reported that Gaga has also been ‘approached’ to play, whether that’s a headline slot though is yet to be seen.

Odds: 16/1

Gorillaz

Why they’d be great: They stepped in for U2 in 2011 and pulled it off, and with a new album seemingly ready to go soon – they could better themselves with another slot.

What the rumours say: Hewlett has confirmed that the group will tour when the new album is completed, but whether that doesn’t confirm whether festivals will be on the cards just yet.

Odds: 9/1

Daft Punk

Why they’d be great: It’d perhaps be one of the best bookings of festival’s history if they managed to convince The Robots to return to the live circuit. A quick look at their tours of the past should explain just why it’d be so mega.

What the rumours say: Several signs were pointing to there being some kind of live shows in 2017 – but it’s all hearsay. We caught up with Emily Eavis on Oct 20 who denied the duo would take one of the top spots.

Odds: 9/1

Robbie Williams

Why he’d be great: The divisive popstar is back with new album ‘Heavy Entertainment Show‘ and next year he’ll be hitting the road for a gigantic UK and European stadium tour.

What the rumours say: His upcoming tour will finish in the UK on the Friday of Glastonbury, leaving him free Saturday and Sunday night to play. He’s said before that he felt snubbed by festival-goers though, but surely that’s all in the past?

The best of the rest

Diana Ross

Why she’d be great: Jeff Lynne’s ELO Legends slot was considered a bit of a flop in 2016, so Ross would be a suitable candidate to kickstart it into live with her huge repertoire of disco bangers.

What the rumours say: Just days after appearing during Coldplay’s closing set, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees let slip that taking The Legends spot next year is Diana Ross. Her team were quick to deny it, saying it wasn’t “definite” just yet, but there appears to be a mutual interest between both sides.

The Avalanches

Why they’d be great: The group made their long-awaited return in July this year with ‘Wildflower’, and even played a few chaotic live shows to boot.

What the rumours say: They’ve got a handful of shows in their native Australia for December and January 2017 and also confirmed that they would head stateside next year for some shows. In December they seemingly confirmed their Glastonbury slot with this tweet but it has since been deleted. We await an official announcement.

Kraftwerk

Why they’d be great: They’re bringing their formidable ‘3-D’ live show to the UK for a full tour to blow some minds.

What the rumours say: Their current UK tour dates are scheduled to finish just days before the festival. Sounds a bit suspicious, doesn’t it?

Green Day

Why they’d be great: Recent album ‘Revolution Radio’ was a return to form and their headline sets of the past have been nothing short of incredible.

What the rumours say: Whether they’re still big enough for Glasto is undecided, though their touring schedule puts them in Europe around the festival dates – secret set, anyone?

Bon Iver

Why they’d be great: Following an intimate airing of stunning new album ‘22, A Million’ in Berlin, NME’s Leonie Cooper reckons the “next step surely is world domination – or at least a fair few headline slots come festival season 2017.”

What the rumours say: He’s set to play his own festival Eaux Claires in Wisconsin the weekend prior, so a Park slot would be perfect for him if he decides to hit up festivals.

Phil Collins

Why he’d be great: Love him or loathe him, Collins is making a mini-comeback after over a decade away and with the amount of hits in his repertoire, a Legends slot would suit him down to the ground.

What the rumours say: Little connecting him to the festival other than his tour dates finish just days before the festival begins. He admitted that he wasn’t fit enough to take the slot earlier this year, but if he’s feeling good enough for a brief tour, perhaps 2017 could be more favourable.

Little Mix

Why they’d be great: Pop music has become quite the flavour of the Pyramid Stage in the last few years, with Adele and Beyonce both providing killer headline sets in their respective years. Little Mix may not be at that level yet, but their new album ‘Glory Days’ is full of bangers so an afternoon slot would be perfect for them.

What the rumours say: In a recent interview the girls said that they would ‘love’ to play and would try to prove the haters wrong.

The Kinks

Why they’d be great: The group have long been at each other’s throats, but brothers Ray and David Davies appear to have patched things up and are ready to perform live again. Come on, ‘Sunny Afternoon’ was basically written for the Legends slot, wasn’t it?

What the rumours say: Speaking to the press, Ray recently said “David and I will definitely work together again. And we want to play live.” He then put out the call to the Eavis’, by saying “maybe The Kinks could play Glastonbury.”