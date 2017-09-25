15 Brilliant Gallagher on Gallagher insults to use on your own siblings

If in doubt, just call them a potato
Noel and Liam’s everlong feud has now transcended the generations, when last week Liam’s son Gene took a pop at Noel’s daughter Anais.
There’s been over 20 years of insults publicly chucked back and forth in the family, and from a quick look at Liam’s Twitter feed, where he bashes his bro’s new album, it doesn’t look like it’s going to calm down anytime soon.
Need some inspiration on how best to insult your siblings? Then why not use some of the extended Gallagher clan’s classics:
For when your brother got a promotion and won’t stop bragging
“Stick your thousand pounds right up your fuckin’ arse ’til it comes out your fuckin’ big toe.” Liam on Noel (NME, 1994)
For when they’re getting a bit too big for their boots
“You look like your dad with a blonde wig on” Gene Gallagher on Anais Gallagher (Twitter, September 2017)
For explaining how they’ve given up their roots to live a bouji lifestyle
“He’s in one of his really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really big houses. Probably eatin’ tofu while havin’ a fuckin’ face peel, isn’t that right, man of the people?” Liam on Noel (Sky News, 2016)
For when they’ve really pissed you off
You’re “one of the biggest cocks in the universe.” Liam on Noel, (NME, June 2013)
For when you know that they’re coasting off somebody else’s success
“Secondly, u model coz u look like ur dad not coz of who u are nobody care about who u are lmao [sic].’ Gene Gallagher on Anais Gallagher (Twitter, September 2017)
For reminding your siblings where they stand
“I love Liam, but not as much as I love Pot Noodles.” Noel on Liam
For keeping their ego in check when they win a big prize
“I don’t give a fuck what awards he gets. Ivor Novello Award? What is it? Don’t want anything to do with that shit.” Liam on Noel (NME, June 2013)
For when they’re boasting about being chucked off ferries
“If you’re proud about getting thrown off ferries, then why don’t you go and support West Ham and get the fuck out of my band and go and be a football hooligan, right?” Noel on Liam, (NME, 1994)
For when they’re really, really boring
“I’ve had more fun with a tin of sardines” Liam on Noel (Twitter, April 2009)
For when you don’t like their new pal
“Noel Gallagher, Russell Brand, fucking hell… what a pair of old housewives.” Liam on Noel, Twitter, 2009
For when you know you’re better than them
“I’m a better singer than him [Noel]. I’m the man, man.” Liam on Noel (NME, December 2008)
For when they’re bloody difficult
“He’s rude, arrogant, intimidating and lazy. He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup.” Noel on Liam (Q, April 2009)
For when you know you’re crazy, but they’re just as bad
“People think I’m just a fucking lunatic, but Noel can be a little bitch, too.” Liam on Noel (The Guardian, February 2011)
For when you want people to realise their company is the worst possible form of psychological torture
“Being sat beside Liam on a 15-hour flight. It happened just the once, going to Japan or somewhere. It’s just horrible.” Noel on Liam (Melody Maker, December 1999
And an all time classic for every occasion
If in doubt – just call them a potato – as Liam has called Noel countless times