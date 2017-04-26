This guy proved that taking Pepsi to a riot really doesn’t work

Like we all needed proof.

Earlier this month we were treated to one of the most misguided and hilariously-depressing ad campaigns seen since the turn of the century. We are, of course, talking about Pepsi’s disastrous TV advert featuring model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner. In the now-infamous ad, she’s inspired by an ongoing protest, and decides to get into the thick of it – with a can of Pepsi in her hand, in the hope of bridging the gap between the police and the protestors. Obviously, it didn’t work. The ad was roundly mocked and criticised, and Jenner was left ‘traumatised’ from the fall-out.

Understandably, the ad got pulled pretty sharpish. But it got people thinking, what would happen if you took a bag full of refreshing Pepsis to a protest, in the hope of uniting people over a cold beverage? Aspiring comedian and designer Vito Gesualdi did just that at a protest in Berkeley, California a few weeks back, and it went just as well as you thought it might.

Which means – it really didn’t work. Vito tries in vain to tempt scrapping protesters into taking a drink, but to little success. The conflicting sides continue to beat the shit out of each other, Pepsi is turned down and at one point it ends up flying in the air. One person even wanted a Coke instead. It’s all a bit of a disaster. But then again, what did we expect?