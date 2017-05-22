Gothic Tropic celebrates her new album with dizzying new live video for ‘Don’t Give Me Up’

Last Friday (May 26), Cecilia Della Peruti released her debut Gothic Tropic album, ‘Fast or Feast’. It’s a first work bursting at the seams with bright ideas and giant hooks for days. All being well, it should cement Peruti as an actual star.

One of the main takeaways from ‘Fast or Feast’ is its studio sheen. Everything sounds like it’s been constructed right there in the room, perfected live and fine-tuned to the nth degree. Standout track ‘If It Had a Body’ is an instrumental juggernaut, sounding as if it’s built from the depths of Kevin Parker’s imagination. At no point does the record sound cobbled together on a laptop with nothing but a pirated copy of Garageband.

In a new video for ‘Don’t Give Me Up’, Gothic Tropic brings the record’s live magic to life. It’s recorded in Los Angeles studio Nest Recorders. Not only that – it’s filmed in 360-degree virtual reality, the likes of which Mark Zuckerberg would approve of. Stand side by side with Peruti, ogle at her super tall bassist, or get lots in Nest’s fancy decor. You’ve loads of options, just make sure you watch it.

Gothic Tropic’s debut album ‘Fast or Feast’ is out now

Manchester Dot2DotFestival (May 26)

Bristol Dot2DotFestival (May 27)

Nottingham Dot2DotFestival (May 28)