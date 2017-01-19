LIFE lead the charge against the alt-right on new track ‘Euromillions’

As the world seemingly continues to split at the seams, now’s the time for musicians to step up and create the art that will distract you from the chaos, but hopefully challenge the new world order. Hull’s LIFE are one of many gearing up to put up a fight.

Their new track ‘Euromillions’ couldn’t be better timed, arriving a day before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the President of the Unites States of America – it’s full of visceral anger aimed at the incoming President and his alt-right cronies: “You have the right to bear arms if you’ve got the right coloured arms.” They supported Slaves on their recent UK tour, and you can tell their time with their punk confidantes is rubbing off on them already. Anger not only runs through the lyrics, but through to the thumping drums and crunching guitars with devastating effect. We’re going to need a lot of hope and defiance in the coming years – and LIFE are excelling in the latter.

Euromillions by LIFE (BAND) ‘You have the right to bear arms if you have the right coloured arms’ Euromillions – all music written and performed by LIFE, lyrics by Mez and Mick recorded and produced by Ian Dowling at the Fish Factory – LIFE (C)(P)

See LIFE live:

Hull, The Welly Club (Apr 1)

Glasgow, King Tuts (2)

Manchester, Gullivers (3)

Birmingham, Sunflower Lounge (5)

London, Camden Assembly (6)

Bristol, Crofters Rights (7)

Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent (8)