New Music Of The Day: Contessa – ‘Running’

Contessa doesn’t do anything by half measures. A quick flick through her socials and you’ll see her clad in several majestic outfits and often sharing mind-melting visuals. Obviously, her music follows suit.

On her debut track ‘Running’, she’s served up a grandiose and moving Kate Bush-sized ballad accompanied by some striking visuals. The sublime songwriting shouldn’t come as a surprise though, Polina Goudieva – the brains behind the new project – is a Grammy-winner with credits on Eminem’s ‘Marshall Mathers LP 2’ and Sean Kingston’s ‘Party All Night (Sleep All Day)’.

“This album is a true testament to my life’s journey,” says Polina. “It’s a musical and artistic expression threaded from songs, ideas and visions I’ve been collecting and creating for a long time.”

‘Running’ will form part of her upcoming EP ‘Chapter I’ due soon