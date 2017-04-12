New Music Of The Day: The Fjords – ‘Alchemy’

In 2015, Norwegian electronic newcomers dropped the atmospheric debut ‘All In’. It showcased the group’s breadth and scope, an all-in-all delicious slice of moody, icy pop that sent shivers down our spine. Then, for nearly two years – nothing.

Now, seemingly out of nowhere, the group are back with a new single and ready to take on the world. ‘Alchemy’ doesn’t flip the script, it’s still a brooding piece of electro-pop in the same vein as London hipsters The xx, but it showcases the group’s willingness to branch out with more orchestral overtones. An unexpected delight to kick off The Fjords’ upcoming year.