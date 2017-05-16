New Music Of The Day: Francobollo – ‘Worried Times’

Francobollo’s ‘Worried Times’ sounds like a beast in a cage, rattling the bars in a bid to set itself free. The song’s first half is all shrieked vocals and frazzled guitar lines, which sound positively rabid when combined. And the odd moment’s pause only gives way to another wild frenzy.

It’s no surprise, then, to hear the song is “about claustrophobia”. That’s according to frontman Simon Nilsson, who steers the song like a ship captain approaching the eye of a storm. He adds that ‘Worried Times’ relates “the fear of being locked down, tied to, held up or forced by something or someone, and about the fine art of committing.” And this goes a long way to explaining the song’s magnetic draw, the way it sounds locked in a vacuum chamber, occasionally getting the odd gasp of air.

The Sweden-formed, London-based group are making a habit out of recording multi-faceted rackets. ‘Worried Times’ is taken from their debut album ‘Long Live Life’, out July 14 and produced by Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Marika Hackman). It ought to cement Francobollo as one of the country’s wildest, weirdest bands.

Worried Times by Francobollo @francobollo www.facebook.com/francobollouk twitter.com/francobolloland Written and performed by Francobollo. Recorded at Iguana Studios. Produced by Charlie Andrew. Engineered by Brett Cox. Published by Big Tree Publishing. Released 16/05/2017 on Square Leg Records.

See Francobollo on tour this summer (* = w/ Marika Hackman):

The Great Escape Festival, Brighton (May 19)

Sound City Festival, Liverpool (27)

Mama Roux, Birmingham* (29)

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow* (30)

Deaf Institute, Manchester* (31)

Heaven, London* (June 1)