The Bay Rays share throwback video for ‘Satisfaction’

Having supported Slaves, Estrons and headlined the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury last year – you’d imagine that The Bay Rays are getting used to a decent sized crowd. But judging by the video for ‘Satisfaction’ – well, that’s not quite the case just yet.

In their recreation of the immensely popular and famous talk show performances of the 60s and 70s, the band begin uptight, rigid and not having a good time whatsoever. As the song progresses though, they come into their own and things get a bit deranged, eventually winning over (and confusing) the crowd in the process. If the songs are all as good as this however, they have nothing to worry about.

“It’s about wanting to escape your social anxieties.” Frontman Harry explains about the soaring track and its accompanying video. “You break down barriers, but then you don’t like the person you’re becoming”.

London The Sebright Arms (March 29)