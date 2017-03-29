The least punk things John Lydon has ever said

They're about as anti-punk as you can get

On a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, Sex Pistols icon John Lydon branded US President Donald Trump “a possible friend” and labelled Nigel Farage “fantastic” – which is weird, when you consider the most famous photo of that pair has them standing in the least punk lift ever. In recent years he’s also talked down anarchy and talked up the Queen – but it’s not the first time he’s surprised us with a lack of frothing punk fury. Here’s a list of Johnny’s least Rotten quotes, straight from the horse’s mouth.